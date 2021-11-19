$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.
NYSE CNM opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $31.93.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,083,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Core & Main
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
