$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE CNM opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,083,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

