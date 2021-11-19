$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 51.9% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 77,837 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 57.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

