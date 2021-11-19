$1.48 EPS Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

NYSE:HRC remained flat at $$155.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average of $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $156.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3,580.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 95,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 93,155 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

