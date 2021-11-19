$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 48,122.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 760,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 594,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

