$10.68 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to announce $10.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.66 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $5.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $45.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $47.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $79.88 million, with estimates ranging from $70.06 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.24%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,313 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

