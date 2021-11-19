$103.06 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post $103.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.30 million and the lowest is $102.82 million. trivago posted sales of $38.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 167.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $423.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.46 million to $431.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $730.91 million, with estimates ranging from $610.42 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL raised its position in trivago by 13.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $883.82 million, a PE ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.74. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

