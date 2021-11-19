11,055 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

ALL stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

