125,833 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Blink Charging as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 4,017.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blink Charging stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.