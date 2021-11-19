$160.24 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post $160.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.89 million. TowneBank reported sales of $171.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $680.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.27 million to $682.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $643.43 million, with estimates ranging from $642.69 million to $644.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

