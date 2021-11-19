17 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

17 Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,996.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,843.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,649.25. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

