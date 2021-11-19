17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,187 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $220.70 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

