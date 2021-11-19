17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 570 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

17 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 14.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Facebook by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Facebook by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $338.69 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.62 and its 200 day moving average is $343.52. The company has a market capitalization of $942.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total value of $28,116,329.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.