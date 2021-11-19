1World (1WO) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $3,377.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1World has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

