$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.49 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC opened at $53.46 on Friday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,207,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 588,949 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 549.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 69,460 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.