20,893 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Churchill Downs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $239.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.77. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $174.53 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

