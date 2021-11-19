$229.76 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $229.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.10 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $196.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $868.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $945.87 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 101.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

