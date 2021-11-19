$25.98 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report sales of $25.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.75 million and the highest is $26.20 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $23.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $102.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.46 million to $103.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.10 million, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O2Micro International by 34.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,349,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 708,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

