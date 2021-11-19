$258.64 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report $258.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.20 million to $260.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $160.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $976.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.70 million to $977.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $962.20 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $994.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $892.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $703,112. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 74.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 103.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.