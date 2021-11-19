26,000 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.93. The firm has a market cap of $281.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $140.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

