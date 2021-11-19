26,000 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DIS stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.93. The firm has a market cap of $281.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $140.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.