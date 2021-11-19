$29.83 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report sales of $29.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $37.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $120.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $122.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $125.46 million, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $137.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in LTC Properties by 46.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in LTC Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

