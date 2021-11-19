2local (2LC) Market Cap Hits $439,022.02

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. During the last week, 2local has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. 2local has a total market cap of $439,022.02 and approximately $85,506.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2local coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00092763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,273.34 or 0.07290941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,807.37 or 1.00333946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

2local Coin Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,028,647,182 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

2local Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2local should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2local using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

