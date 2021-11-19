2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.42 and last traded at $35.42. 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

