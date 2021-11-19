$313.51 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report sales of $313.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.01 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $224.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $944.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Construction Partners stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $40,407,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $17,272,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 361,340 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

