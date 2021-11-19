35,877 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 88,366 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 459.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 76,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,410,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,861,000 after purchasing an additional 360,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

