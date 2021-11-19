$39.97 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report $39.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.44 million and the lowest is $36.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $34.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $165.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.60 million to $171.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $146.09 million, with estimates ranging from $141.20 million to $150.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

KREF stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.