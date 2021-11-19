$4.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post $4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.69. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $4.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $20.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.34. 7,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,330. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.93. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $147.01 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

