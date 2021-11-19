$40.03 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce sales of $40.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.05 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $57.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $180.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $180.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $207.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.60. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.