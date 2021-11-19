43,894 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $25.60 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.