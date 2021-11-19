449,982 Shares in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 449,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.80% of Tio Tech A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIOA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,850,000.

NASDAQ TIOA opened at $9.78 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

