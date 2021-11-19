4,540 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,000. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $3,030.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,032.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,853.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2,686.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

