$5.39 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce $5.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $16.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $905.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.01. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $82.70 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

