$50.81 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report sales of $50.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Safehold reported sales of $39.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $185.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $187.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $235.15 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $248.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. Truist upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,606 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $2,121,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 872,754 shares of company stock worth $65,913,182 and have sold 106,130 shares worth $9,463,924. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.69. Safehold has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of -0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 53.54%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.