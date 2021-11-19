51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Short Interest Down 49.2% in October

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 726,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 14th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. 18,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,663. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.62. 51job has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 18.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that 51job will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in 51job by 601.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 51job by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

