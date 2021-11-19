54,195 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

