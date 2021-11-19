54,769 Shares in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Veoneer by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veoneer by 2,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNE opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.39. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Danske cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veoneer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

