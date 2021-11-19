$56.49 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce $56.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.87 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $216.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.58 million to $218.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $234.92 million, with estimates ranging from $230.11 million to $241.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $80.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -173.42%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.