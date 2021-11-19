$6.53 Million in Sales Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) to post sales of $6.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 million and the highest is $7.95 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year sales of $9.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $10.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $64.80 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $68.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

LICY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of LICY opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,936,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.