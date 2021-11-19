60,296 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,296 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

