$64.12 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce $64.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.94 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $65.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $253.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.59 million to $253.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $254.53 million, with estimates ranging from $254.25 million to $254.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $776.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.30. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,991,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.