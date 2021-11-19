$69.33 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to announce $69.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.81 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $249.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $250.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $310.42 million, with estimates ranging from $286.60 million to $335.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

In other American Well news, insider Jason Medeiros sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $105,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,262 shares of company stock worth $4,146,920. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 50.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,965 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Well by 97.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. American Well has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

