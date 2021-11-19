793,176 Shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 793,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.27% of Fortuna Silver Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSM shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

FSM opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.