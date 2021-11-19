$81.40 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post sales of $81.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.20 million and the highest is $85.60 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $72.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $307.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.21 million to $311.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $343.88 million, with estimates ranging from $325.36 million to $362.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $22,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $18,273,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 565,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $7,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

