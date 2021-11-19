888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

