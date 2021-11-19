$9.67 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report sales of $9.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $9.74 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $40.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPTH shares. TheStreet cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

