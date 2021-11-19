$9.77 Million in Sales Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will report sales of $9.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $45.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 million to $46.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $74.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

