$95.37 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce $95.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.74 million and the lowest is $93.00 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $84.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $365.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.10 million to $373.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $431.25 million, with estimates ranging from $409.20 million to $470.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.87. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

