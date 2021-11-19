a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Down 6.4%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.50. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 499,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

