a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Down 6.4%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.50. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 499,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
