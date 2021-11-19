A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading Up 4.8%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 4,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 797,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEN. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,904,302 shares of company stock worth $30,223,585 over the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

