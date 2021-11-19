Aaron I. Davis Sells 30,000 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Aaron I. Davis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ODT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,677. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 127,824 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 230,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 74,167 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 72,138 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

