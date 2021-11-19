Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $161.75 million and approximately $84.88 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00223641 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00090487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 69,138,455 coins and its circulating supply is 67,374,292 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

